Featured: StarTimes, BTN TV Partner to Teach P.6 Lessons Live on TV, StarTimes ON

StarTimes is always there for you in difficult times. Parents and their children in primary six worry less. StarTimes in partnership with BTN TV are now helping your children in homeschooling in a safe environment.

Children in Primary 6 (P6) will learn courses such as Mathematics, Languages and Sciences. We chose P6 mainly because that class needs early preparation for Primary Leaving National Examination.

Students in primary six can follow their courses on a program that will be passing Live on BTN TV from StarTimes Decoder Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 10:00am and from 3:00pm to 4:00pm, and on StarTimes ON App anytime free of charge when you have data on your smartphone.

Currently, the same class can follow MATH where topics sessions of converting decimals to percentages will be covered.

In Science they will cover the Animal kingdom which consists of classification of animals – vertebrates and invertebrates, all in the comfort of their home with StarTimes ON APP.