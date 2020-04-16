COVID-19: Rwanda Reports 2 New Cases, 6 Recoveries, Total Now 138

Rwanda on Thursday reported two coronavirus cases, out of 664 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Rwanda to 138, of whom 60 have recovered.

The daily brief issued by the Ministry of Health indicated that 6 more people recovered and were discharged on Thursday. Active cases remain at 78.

According to the Ministry, the two new cases are “1 contact of a previously confirmed positive case, who was identified through tracing and 1 person with recent travel history.”

“The new cases have been Isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-19 symptoms, Jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws,” the Ministry warned.

The ministry also said that all patients are under treatment and are in stable condition at designated health facilities and that most of them are asymptomatic. No patient is in critical condition and Rwanda is yet to record any fatality.

The country continues to observe social distancing measures and a nationwide lockdown which is expected to end on April 19 with some experts predicting extensions as tracing of contact continues.

Several cases of people suspected of violating instructions of lockdown, distribution of support relief have been registered and are under investigation.

A call to heighten vigilance to avoid the spread of Covid-19 has been sustained during this lockdown that is expected to go up to April 19 at 23:59.

Globally COVID-19 continues to claim more lives, with deaths closing in to the 150, 000 mark, at 144, 120, by press time, while some 2,146,390 are infected. USA, Italy, Spain, UK and France continue to lead other countries in the number of deaths.