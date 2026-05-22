BK Group Profit Jumps 29% to Rwf110 Billion as Shareholders Approve Higher Dividend

BK Group shareholders gathered in Kigali on Friday morning for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the Group announced robust financial results driven by a 29 percent increase in net profit and strong growth across all subsidiaries.
For the financial year ending December 31, 2025, the Group reported a net profit of Rwf110 billion. This milestone reflects its ongoing expansion across banking, insurance, investment management, fintech, and community impact initiatives.
Addressing shareholders, Board Chairperson Jean Philippe Prosper noted that the 2025 annual report, titled “BK Group: Six Decades, One Vision, Rwanda’s Integrated Financial Ecosystem,” highlights the institution’s 60-year evolution from a traditional commercial bank into a diversified financial powerhouse.”Sixty years ago, Bank of Kigali opened its doors to mobilize savings, extend credit, and support Rwanda’s economic development,” Prosper said.
“Today, BK Group is a multi-subsidiary ecosystem encompassing commercial banking, investment banking, insurance, financial technology, and community investment.”
The company’s total assets increased by 15.8 percent to Rwf2.9 trillion, while the return on equity rose to 22.9 percent, signaling enhanced profitability and operational efficiency. Furthermore, BK Group maintained an industry-leading low cost-to-income ratio of 37.8 percent.
Strong Growth Across Subsidiaries
The Group’s flagship banking subsidiary registered a 16.1 percent growth in its loan book while keeping its non-performing loan ratio at a below-average 2.9 percent. The bank also advanced its financial inclusion strategy as the SME portfolio expanded from 13.6 percent to 19.8 percent of the total loan book. Additionally, agricultural lending reached Rwf93.4 billion, which is nearly four times the sector average, helping the customer base grow to nearly 800,000 clients with over 393,000 active relationships.
In wealth and insurance, BK Capital more than doubled its assets under management, surging 111 percent to Rwf154.7 billion. Fund management has now become the firm’s primary growth engine as Rwanda’s capital markets mature. Meanwhile, BK General Insurance served over 30,000 clients, posting a 19 percent increase in gross written premiums to Rwf19 billion and a net profit of Rwf4.7 billion.
On the digital front, BK Tech House processed Rwf85.8 billion across 6.6 million transactions, serving 5.7 million unique digital users. Its Smart Nkunganire platform supports 3.3 million registered farmers by digitizing agricultural input distribution.
In its third year, the BK Foundation channeled nearly Rwf4 billion into education, environmental protection, digital literacy, and youth and women entrepreneurship. It trained over 13,000 farmers, certified 10,000 youth in digital skills, and partnered with GIZ and Inkomoko to provide Rwf425 million in interest-free financing to 20 green SMEs through the Urumuri initiative.
Market Performance and Dividend Surge
BK Group highlighted surging investor confidence on the Rwanda Stock Exchange. The company’s share price appreciated by 27.4 percent in 2025, climbing from Rwf210 to Rwf295. By mid-May 2026, the stock rallied an additional 51.8 percent, reaching Rwf600. Prosper noted that the share price has doubled since he became chairman in June 2023, without requiring any rights issues or additional capital calls.
The AGM approved a final dividend of Rwf41.84 per share, bringing the total 2025 dividend to Rwf53.04 per share, which includes the Rwf11.2 interim dividend paid in January 2026. This represents an 80 percent increase over the previous year. The dividend will be paid around June 19, 2026, to shareholders registered as of May 15, 2026.
Resilience and 2026 Strategy
Despite global economic pressures from geopolitical conflicts and rising inflation, BK Group remains resilient due to its strong capital cushion and disciplined risk management. Though Rwanda’s urban inflation hit 8 percent by the end of 2025, driven by fuel, power, and food prices that strained household purchasing power, Prosper assured shareholders that the Group is well-positioned to protect depositors and support credit expansion.
“Resilience is built before a crisis, not during one,” Prosper emphasized.
Looking forward, BK Group announced several key initiatives for 2026. The company is partnering with Advanced Finance and Investment Group to launch Rwanda’s first institutionally structured private equity fund, targeting mid-sized enterprises. At the same time, BK Capital plans to scale its assets under management while supporting corporate bond issuances, mergers, and acquisitions.
The AGM concluded with the formal adoption of the Group’s annual report, audited financial statements for 2025, and the directors’ and auditors’ reports.