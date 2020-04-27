From China with Love, Weapons against Covid-19

“You throw me a peach, and I give you white jade for friendship.” China’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei, quoting a Chinese saying, as he presented China’s donation of equipment and material for fighting Covid-19, to the Rwanda Ministry of Health.

The equipment, weighing over kg 2,000 is the first batch of two deliveries. It includes infrared forehead thermometers, different kinds of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals and healthcare workers.

China had to deal with the novel coronavirus, before it was even identified. As it scrambled to understand the nature of the epidemic, even its advanced healthcare system was initially overwhelmed. The Chinese government took to heart the support they received at their time of need, however small. They have put their considerable resources, and the experience they have gained fighting Covid-19, at the disposal of the world community.

“In these trying times, China relates deeply to Rwanda’s difficulties and the Chinese people stand firm with the Rwandan people. As the virus knows no borders, nor should love,” said the Ambassador, explaining that in Chinese culture, any goodwill is repaid many times over.

“China will never forget the sincere assistance and support from Rwanda, during our most difficult period to defeat the virus.”

According to the World Health Organisation, China set the standard for fighting the coronavirus. The Ambassador congratulated Rwanda on its response against Covid-19 so far.

“Since the breakout of Covid-19, under the leadership of President Kagame, the Rwandan government and people, have been taking comprehensive, thorough and rigorous measures, altering the dangerous course of the virus’ quick spread, preventing potential infections nationwide. More and more recoveries have been discharged from hospitals, and up to now, no deaths have been reported. These achievements deserve respect and congratulation,” he said.

As cases of Covid-19 infections around the world continue to rise, the Ambassador looked forward to a resumption of the manufacture of equipment and material to combat the pandemic.

“Thanks to the arduous efforts, China is walking out of the shadow of the epidemic…and socio-economic performance is gradually onto the right track. While continuing the fight at home, China is willing to support and help other countries to the best of our ability. Being the world’s largest producer of protective suits and medical masks, China’s production capacity of medical materials is rapidly recovering and enhancing. This provides a guarantee for the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, as well as support for the fight against the pandemic across the world.”

There was strong support for the WHO, and its director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who have recently come under attack, for allegedly being too “Chinacentric.”

“The WHO under the leadership of Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been actively fulfilling its duties and upholding an objective, scientific and impartial stance. It has played an important role in helping relevant countries strengthen their pandemic response and promoting international cooperation to tackle the pandemic.”

In an atmosphere of increasing politicisation of responses against the virus, the Ambassador reiterated China’s consistent position, since the start of the pandemic.

“All countries should choose solidarity, reason and action over disagreement, prejudice and procrastination, and work together to tide over the tough times. China will continue to cooperate with the International Community, including African countries like Rwanda, and contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to better address global challenges and promote the health and wellbeing of all mankind,” he concluded.