Coronavirus: 8 New Cases As Numbers Continue to Surge

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed eight Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which brought the total number to 191.

However, four new recoveries were also registered thus taking the total numbers of recoveries to 92 and active cases, 99.

The new cases that were confirmed tested positive among 1,025 tests on Sunday.

“This reflects a rise in cases of cross border truck drivers and their assistants,” reads the Ministry’ update to reiterate a new challenge that started on Friday, April 24 when 22 new cases were confirmed.

This was unfortunate because, the country had started noticing a constant decline in the number of cases, and an increase in recoveries until April 23.

The only hope the community is remained with is that the new cases would have not been in contact with several people to spread the pandemic.

Up to date, the country has not registered any calamity.

“All active cases are in isolation in stable condition,” writes Ministry of Health also reminding that witholding information that would facilitate tracing of Covid-19 contacts jeopardizes public safety and is punishable in Rwandan laws.

The general public is advised to strengthen vigilance by staying at home and have only a family member going out for shopping, medication, or banking, always taking all precautions to avoid contamination.

Washing hands is recommended while wearing face masks is a must for anyone going out or any member of multiple family compound.

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide is now nearing three million with 2,976,956 cases at press time.

Deaths now have reached 206,133 with nearly a quarter of them from the United States of America (54,958).

Meanwhile, messages of appreciation addressed to the people on the forefront of Covid-19 battle continue trending.

In this video, a mother and her children.