The Ben ‘Cooking Something’ to Help Fans Beat COVID-19 Lockdown 

Music star The Ben has said that he is in final preparations for a live streaming show to keep his music fans across the globe entertained during this COVID-19 lockdown.

The Vazi hit maker joins several world music stars like Elton John, Bruce Melodie, John Legend and Alicia Keyz, who have turned their living rooms into music stage in order to keep their fans happy as they continue to adhere with stay at home instructions in their respective countries.

“Am in final preparations of my live streaming show. It aims at keeping my fans hooked musically, but also it will act a campaign against this corona pandemic. I know by fact, we will win this pandemic if we adhere with government measures,” The Ben told KT Press.

According to The Ben, the show will take place in two weeks to come. He promised to send details about the show earlier on.

The singer promised many surprises in the middle of the show and urged fans to secure early internet bundles to avoid any inconveniences.

The “Can’t get enough” also revealed that the lockdown gave him time to record new music and to do more indoor sports.

Speaking to KT Press, The Ben called upon his music fans to stay at home and take seriously the instructions that were put in place by their respective governments in lign with the fight against Covid-19.

Other local artists that thrilled music revelers using the internet include Adrien Niyonshuti and Bruce Melodie. Tom Close is organising a similar concert this Saturday.