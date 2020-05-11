COVID-19 Rwanda: The Week Starts with 10 Recoveries

Ten new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 150 against 135 active cases including one identified today, in a total of 285 confirmed cases, there is a reason to hope for the good conduct of the battle against COVID-19 in Rwanda.

All the confirmed cases have been identified from 42,805 including 380 on Monday.

Today marks the start of the second week of the eased lockdown where businesses started operating with workers/businesses alternating at workplace by a proportion of 50% to avoid congestion in public places which can expose them.

The government encouraged all those that can still work from home to avoid going to the office.

Public and private transport is prohibited beyond one’s province – the City of Kigali.

On KT Radio, another news outlet of Kigali Today Ltd, Rwanda Police Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera said that there are some special cases where travel across provinces is permitted upon clearance. These include burial, seeking treatment, or travel to provide essential services and other unique cases.

Worldwide, the total number of cases reached 4,238,140 and the deaths, 286,078.