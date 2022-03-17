COVID-19: Temperature Screening Not Relevant Anymore – Ministry of Health

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health(MoH) has said that temperature screening at the entrance of public venues is no longer part of COVID-19 preventive measures and it is not relevant anymore.

In a communique released this afternoon, the Ministry of Health requested all those that have been carrying this exercise to stop it.

“The Ministry of Health would like to request public and private institutions and event organizers who have an agent that checks temperature to halt the practice,” the communique reads in part.

The Ministry however requested the general public to keep other existing measures meant to prevent spread of COVID-19 including washing hands, properly wearing the face mask and taking the vaccine, especially the booster dose for all those that are eligible.

COVID-19 struggle in Rwanda is going seamlessly. On March 15, Rwanda registered 5 new COVID-19 positive cases, and 46 cases in the last seven days.

No patient was admitted at hospital since a couple of days, no fatality was registered in the last seven days.