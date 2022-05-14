Wearing Face Masks No Longer Compulsory In Rwanda – Cabinet

Face Mask

The cabinet has decided that wearing a face mask as a measure of fighting spread of COVID-19 is no longer compulsory, it is rather optional.

Chaired by President Paul Kagame at village Urugwiro May 13, 2022, the cabinet maintained all previous COVID-19 preventive measures in place, but relaxed the wearing of face mask which has been in place for the last two years.

“Wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory,” part of the communique from the cabinet reads.

“However, people are encouraged to wear masks indoor, The people are encouraged to get frequently tested while continuing to observe preventive measures.”

Also relaxed is a requirement for incoming passengers at Kigali International Airport as the country readies for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting(CHOGM) among other important gatherings.

Incoming passengers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 rapid test taken within 72 hours. Upon arrival, they will also be required to conduct a rapid test at own risk. Initially, the arriving passengers would conduct a PCR test, which is costly.

Outgoing passengers also, will have to conduct a PCR test, but this will only depend on the requirement in the country of destination.

Full vaccination against COVID-19 has remained a requirement for every person in Rwanda to access services, and this include in public transport.

To be fully vaccinated means to have two doses and a booster jab.