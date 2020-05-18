Sponsored: ‘StarTimes GO’, An e-shopping Platform Launched in Rwanda

This is a special period when people tend to stay at home. However, to suffice the requirement of daily life, how to shop efficiently and safely has become a new problem to some of the families. To solve such a problem, StarTimes launches an interactive e-shopping platform of premium selection named StarTimes GO, and the programme of the same name will be on air on 6 channels including TV1, BTN TV, Flash TV, ISANGO STAR TV, ISIBO TV, and Prime TV from 18th May 2020, offering an access to the no-touch “TOP” shopping experience, namely through integrated services available via TV, Online and Phone-call. The newly born e-shopping service will generally cover pan-Africa area.

With the slogan “Better Life, Let’s GO”, the program frequently displays smart equipments such as TV set, solar power system and decoder, and the category will be expanded gradually. The hosts of the programme will explain the feature, quality, usage of each product and show the differences in one series, and the audience shall know the specific information without risky physical contact with salesperson. Aside from the safety consideration, a fact that makes your choice even wiser is that most products available are priced lower than market price. And by purchasing decoder and TV set, StarTimes ON (the streaming media APP) membership shall be complementary on three devices, enabling the audience to access content anytime and anywhere.

From picking to ordering to receiving the goods, the client does not need to leave home at all. A call at 0788156600（or WhatsApp at 0784033202）to the StarTimes call centre can have your order made directly; the OTT platform StarTimes ON can also help you pick and order products safely. The payment can be made in a no-touch way such as mobile payment. And the installation service is also available after payment, together with a swift delivery to home, which will be arranged through the 3 level marketing system built by StarTimes.

“We know that a healthy environment is important for pandemic control,” said Deng Sanming, the CEO of StarTimes in Rwanda, “thus we innovated a safe platform as well as a modern shopping method in order to help people keep safe in the difficult time.

