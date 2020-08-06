Muhanga District Overwhelmed by Applicants After Advertising 11 Positions

Some scenarios suggest that any civil servant in Rwanda may need to work even harder to maintain their job while aspirants should seek possible alternatives before it’s too late.

Muhanga, a district of southern Province located at 36 kilometers from the capital Kigali on August 5 was looking for 11 people to fill vacant positions against 5000 candidates that were shortlisted for the written exam.

Keeping in mind the need to respect the COVID-19 rules of social distancing, the district decided to divide the candidates into four groups writing the exam on August 5 and August 6 at the Muhanga regional stadium.

The groups of August 5 which had to write the exam at 9.00 AM and 1.00PM included candidates for the Director of Social development unit where the district needed one candidate, but 895 people were shortlisted for the written exam.

On the position of advisor to the district executive committee, there were 251 candidates, all looking forward to one post.

The district was also looking for six sector Executive secretaries who will replace the six who resigned recently citing their own reasons or following failure to deliver to the expectations. 2551 candidates were shortlisted.

On August 6, there were 1087 candidates competing for the position of Director of Education and another 192 candidates competing for the position of Director of Good Governance.

For the position of Director of Agriculture and Natural resources, 805 candidates were shortlisted.

None of the candidates knew he would have such a number of competitors, but, at the entry of the Examination venue-Muhanga Regional stadium, they all got an answer for themselves: “The chance to pass is close to zero.”

This makes a total of 4976 candidates for 11 positions.