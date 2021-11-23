APR Hand Rayon Sports First Defeat of Season as Gasogi Go Top of League

APR FC once again prevailed in the biggest game of the season with a 2-1 win over rivals Rayon Sports to maintain their unbeaten run.

Matchday 4 action started on Monday with Police FC’s 0-0 draw with Gorilla FC but the much-awaited clash took place at an almost full Kigali Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 20th minute, against the run of play, Essomba Willy Onana intercepted a Yousef pass, rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted into an empty net to give Rayon Sport a lead.

APR’s captain Djabel Imanishimwe levelled things up in the 39th minute after Rayon’s defense failed to clear the ball.

The hosts struck again on the brink of half-time after another mistake by the visitor’s defense in clearing.

This time, it was Jean Bosco Ruboneka who took advantage of the rebound and hit a long-range stunner to earn his side’s valuable three points ahead of next week’s crunch CAF Confederation Cup against RS Berkane.

Rayon Sports were within seconds of claiming a point in the closing stages of the game, piling relentless pressures on the hosts, but a solid defensive performance ensured the reigning champions earned the bragging rights.

Rayon Sports sit 2 points behind APR despite playing a game more.

Elsewhere, Gasogi United’s 2-1 victory away to Bugesera Fc took them top of the league while Kiyovu edged out Gicumbi FC thanks to NIyonkuru Ramadhan’s 55th minute effort.

The league action continues tomorrow with AS Kigali taking on Marines FC and Espoir FC travelling to Musanze FC, while Etoile de l’Est host Etincelles.