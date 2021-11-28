COVID-19: Rwanda Suspends Direct Flights With Southern Africa

Rwanda has suspended direct flights with southern African countries today, following a new, severe variant known as Omicron that was confirmed in this bloc of Africa and reported as a concern by World Health Organisation.

Suspension was taken by an extraordinary cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Sunday.

“While the variant has not been detected in Rwanda, its effects are potentially dangerous and therefore Rwandans and residents of Rwanda are required to exercise extra vigilance in the practice and enforcement of preventive measures,” the cabinet announcement reads in part.

With this, the cabinet decided: “Effective immediately direct flights between Rwanda and Southern Africa are temporarily suspended.”

Furthermore, it was decided that all passengers arriving in Rwanda should be quarantined for twenty four hours in a designated hotel at own cost.”

Moreover, a PCR test will be required, at own cost of the applicant, while the government of Rwanda will cover cost of an additional PCR test after seven days from arrival date.

For passengers in countries from risky countries, a-7 day quarantine will be required and the list of these countries will be communicated with Ministry of health.

Meanwhile, all people attending an event, including a wedding should be fully vaccinated and should show a negative COVID-19 test.