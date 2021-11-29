Three Students Drown In Lake Burera

Three students from ‘Centre pour la Promotion de l’Education et des Métiers (CEPEM)’, a technical school in Burera district, Northern Province have drowned in Lake Burera, where they had gone to swim.

The fatality happened in Burera district, Northern province on Sunday 28, after students sneaked out of the interclass football competitions and went to swim. The deceased include one boy aged 18, and two girls aged 19 and 21 years old.

The tragic incident happened in Nkenke cell, Kinoni sector and the body of the deceased have been retrieved.

Marie Nyirasafari, the Executive Secretary of Kinoni sector warned residents against swimming in the lake, pointing out that it has recurrently caused similar accidents.

“We are asking schools to always inform local security authorities when they have such competitions, so that we can prevent such accidents,” Nyirasafari said.

“These lakes have special shapes, so people should refrain from swimming from them.”

The reports says three teachers who had accompanied students to the lake were arrested for investigation.