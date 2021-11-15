Rwanda Sends 195 Graduates to Israel for Modern Agriculture Training

The Israel embassy in Rwanda, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has sent off 195 Rwandan university graduates to Israel to acquire hands-on training and internship on modern agriculture.

The selected students are graduates of agricultural studies, who will benefit from the ongoing partnership between both countries following an agreement signed in 2012 between Rwanda and Israel’s Agro Studies Center and Kinneret Academic College.

The partnership is part of a wide program done by the Israel’s Agency for International Cooperation- Mashav.

The sent group will be equipped with hands-on skills in different areas including greenhouse farming, aquaculture (fishery), poultry, breeding and production, poultry vaccination and dairy farms.

The Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam said that the program is part of the many Mashav initiatives between Israel and Rwanda including capacity building, which has always been vital in their development cooperation globally.

“We hope that the hands-on skills that these graduates are going to gain in Israel will benefit them, and Rwanda, by bringing and implementing the modern agricultural practices. They are the future agents of change for the agriculture transformation of Rwanda,” Dr. Adam said.

The Ambassador further said that they will continue working with the ministry and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) to facilitate the alumni to form cooperatives and establish small and medium-size businesses in modern agriculture, a process which started two years ago.

Jean Claude Musabyimana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture said that this training is an opportunity given to Rwandan graduates and over the years, it has yielded positive results in Rwandan agriculture sector.

“Many of those who attended the training have opened-up businesses here in horticulture and fishing among others. These businesses are playing an important role in increasing the quality of our produce, hence boosting our agricultural exports,” Musabyimana said.

Since 2012, more than 1,200 Rwandan graduates have benefitted from this capacity-building program.

Some of the beneficiaries said that Israel is the right country where someone can learn modern farming because the Israelis managed to farm in the desert land using state of the art technology and innovations.