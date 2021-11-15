2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Rwanda Finish Bottom of Group After Defeat to Kenya 

Rwanda suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Kenya on Monday to finish bottom of Group E World Cup qualification.

With both sides looking to avoid rock bottom, Kenya were the superior side at Nyayo Stadium, scoring two early goals in the first half.

The home side got off to a quick start and were leading just two minutes into the game when Michael Olunga scored from a close range.

Richard Odada scored from the spot to double Kenya’s lead after a Fiacre Ntwari’s foul on Eric Ouma was judged to be inside the penalty area.

From there on out, Amavubi never seemed to trouble the hosts who seemed content with slowing the game down.

In the second half, the game swung in Rwanda’s favour who eventually found the breakthrough in 65th minute when Olivier Niyonzima slipped in between Kenyan defense to convert Muhadjiri Hakizimana’s free-kick.

The results left Rwanda at the bottom of Group E with just one point, from five defeat and one draw.

On Sunday, Mali who had already claimed the place in the play-offs beat Uganda 1-0 in Agadir, Morocco to finish seven points ahead of second-placed Uganda.