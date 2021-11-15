Senior Six Exams Results Out: Here Are the Best Students  

The Ministry of Education has released National examination results for Advanced level (senior six), Year-3 teachers training colleges, and Level-5 for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools.

Candidates sat for the National Examinations for the first time in two years following the suspension of schools to prevent more spread of COVID-19. Exams started in July and spanned for nearly two months.

In Senior six, the first student is Abdul Karim Mugisha from Riviera High School located in Gasabo – Kigali City. He pursued Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The second best is Kelia Gatete Umuhuza, from Gashora Girls Academy located in Bugesera district, Eastern Province.

Kelia Gatete Umuhuza studied Mathematics-Physics-Geography (MPG). The third best performer in advanced level is Anaise Marie Reginald Uwonakunze from Ecole de Science Byimana, located in Ruhango district, Southern province.

The General performance in advanced level is 85.3%. According to the Ministry of Education, 47,399 candidates sat for the senior six exams this year. Among them, 6, 964 failed.

“There is no secret to good performance apart from working hard, seeking advice from the teacher and focusing on always being the best. I revised my books with much concentration and my parents always made sure that I do all things at the right time,” Mugisha said.

“This milestone and champion goes to beloved teachers who taught with courage and always made sure that I understood everything,” he added.

Mugisha wants to pursue Mechanical engineering at the University. For Umuhuza, she will study Aerospace Engineering in the undergraduate.

In the TVET level, Dieu Merci Mugisha from Ecole Technique Saint Kizito de Save is the first, followed by Jean Claude Twizeyimana from Groupe Scolaire Benjamin Tito Robert Rwamiko (GS BTR Rwamiko).

The third best performer is Shalom Ishimwe from Nyanza TVET school. In the TVET schools, the pass rate stands at 95.7%.

The national exams for the TVET schools attracted 22,523 candidates. Among them, 21,544 passed and 979 failed.

For the Year-3 teachers training colleges, Theogene Nsengiyumva is the first from TTC Muhanga, followed by Gervais Niyogusa from TTC Mururu.

The third best performer in the TTC is Robert Dusabe from TCC Nyamata located in Bugesera district, Eastern province.

“I worked hard, most especially reading past papers and answering skills, I think it is one of the reasons I emerged the best in the country,” Nsengiyumva said.

“My parents did a lot, making sure that everything is provided at school. What I did was focusing and making sure that I passed, thanks to God, the dream has come true,” he said.