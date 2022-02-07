Arsenal Legends Pires, Parlour Having a Good Time in Rwanda

Arsenal FC legends Robert Pires and Ray Parlour are in Rwanda, where they are having a great time as part of the ‘Visit Rwanda’ partnership between the country and the English club.

Pires and Parlour, both 48, arrived in Rwanda on February 6 and embarked on a countrywide tour to check out Rwanda’s tourism destinations, including Nyungwe Forest National Park, where they enjoyed the canopy walk.

“The #Arsenal legends are in #Rwanda as part of the Visit Rwanda x Arsenal Partnership to explore the country and see what the Land of a Thousand Hills has to offer.” the official Visit Rwanda account tweeted, adding that on their first full day visit they explored Nyungwe, particularly the canopy walk, where they enjoyed spectacular views on top of the canopy of the natural forest located in the south western part of Rwanda.

“Enjoying ⁦⁦@visitrwanda_now⁩ with the main man ⁦@piresrobert7,” Parlour tweeted, sharing a photo of himself and Pires at the Mantis Kivu Marina Bay Hotel.

He also shared a photo of themselves at the canopy walk Canopy walk, joking about his weight. “I think I need the next size up shorts and top.” Parlour joked.

Parlour and Pires were part of Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team which under coach Arsene Wenger became the only team in the English Premier League’s history to win the league title unbeaten in 2004.

The Gunners achieved the historic feat under Wenger, finishing on the top of the league table with 90 points from 38 matches, winning 26 games and drawing 12. ‘The Invincibles’, as they are popularly known, are one of the greatest sides in the history of the league.

The duo is in Rwanda as part of a running partnership between Rwanda and Arsenal to promote Rwanda as a tourism destination. They join several other active and former players of the London-based club who have been in the country in recent years.