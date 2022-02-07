Flood Kills One As Rainy Season Intensifies

One person has lost life in a flood that followed a heavy downpour that lasted for ten hours in Rutsiro district, Western Province.

The victim, a pedestrian young man was crossing a bridge joining Kigeyo sector to Mushonyi sector when a river came out of its bed and covered the bridge.

“One life lost is a big loss for us,” said Rutsiro District Mayor Triphose Murekatete.

“The flood further made several other damages including destruction of bridges, roads and crops. Our teams are doing assessment on ground.”

Moreover, five people where injured by lightening and one person, by soil erosion.

Destruction of the bridges in the area is seen as a big challenge to the residents who largely depend on the Nkora local market.

Affected by the rain are also citizen of Nyundo sector in Rubavu district where landslide carried their farms towards the famous Sebeya river.

According to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency, heavy rainfall will continue through the month in some parts of the country.

Enhanced rainfall in several areas will range between 0 and 250 mm across the country.

Rainfall will result from the tropical depression located in southern parts of Indian Ocean dragging deep cold

moisture from Congo air mass, depositing it over the region where Rwanda is located.