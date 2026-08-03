Africa’s Best Referee Omar Artan to Officiate CECAFA Kagame Cup Final as Semis Stage Begins

KIGALI – Somalia’s Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the reigning CAF Men’s Referee of the Year, will officiate the final of the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup, adding another milestone to a remarkable year for one of Africa’s most celebrated match officials.

CECAFA announced that Artan will take charge of the August 7 final at Amahoro Stadium, assisted by Liban Abdulrazack of Djibouti and Kenya’s Eliezer Stephen Yiembe. The officiating team will use the tournament as preparation for the UEFA Super Cup between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg on August 12.

Artan has emerged as one of African football’s most respected referees. After being named CAF’s Best Men’s Referee in 2025, he was selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before being unable to participate after being denied entry into the United States. UEFA subsequently appointed him to referee the UEFA Super Cup, describing the assignment as part of its cooperation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Welcoming his appointment, CECAFA President Paulos Weldehaimanot Andemariam described Artan as “a symbol of excellence in African refereeing” whose achievements continue to inspire young match officials across the continent.

Attention now turns to Tuesday’s semi-finals at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Home side Rayon Sports will face South Sudan’s Jamus SC in the second semi-final after both clubs topped their respective groups. Rayon Sports advanced with a perfect record of three wins from three matches, while Jamus SC emerged as surprise group winners ahead of defending champions Singida Black Stars and Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Speaking ahead of the match, Rayon Sports head coach Francis Haringingo said his team is ready for a difficult contest.

“Jamus SC came through a very strong group. Finishing above teams like Singida Black Stars and Simba SC shows their quality. We are prepared, and with our supporters behind us we will do everything possible to reach the final,” Haringingo said.

Jamus SC coach Saber Ben Jabria also expressed confidence in his side, adding that Rwandan midfielder Kevin Muhire is recovering from a minor injury and has about a 50 percent chance of starting.

The day’s opening semi-final will see Sudan’s Al Hilal SC face Kenya’s Gor Mahia FC before hosts Rayon Sports take on Jamus SC in the evening. The tournament champions will receive US$30,000, with US$20,000 going to the runners-up and US$10,000 to the third-placed team.

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