New Super App to Boost Rwanda’s Cashless Drive with Cash Earnings

An eco-friendly delivery and logistics services company in Kigali, SafiRun has launched a new application that will promote Rwanda’s cashless economy drive.

The application dubbed “SafiRun SuperApp” launched February 16, 2022 will also for the first time enable users in Kigali city to earn money from each transaction done on their Smartphone.

The multipurpose Smartphone app (android & IOS powered) allows users to place service requests, real time delivery tracking, and provide instant service feedback.

The services include courier services, food delivery, pharmaceuticals and essentials, groceries, wines and spirits, parcels delivery and special or urgent pick-n-drop services.

The application will enable users to earn bonus money for every Rwf1, 000 spent while using the application to purchase orders or get a delivery done within Kigali.

“This means that for every Rwf1, 000 spent, the user will get five points that will be accumulated, with time, into redeemable funds that they can spend within the App,” explained Jerry Ndayishimiye, the Head of Marketing & PR Officer at Safi Run Logistics.

Ndayishimiye revealed that the Super-App is also introducing an in-app Cashless Money Transfer service called the ‘SAFIRUN E-Wallet’ where users can exchange virtual money within the app through their registered SAFIRUN accounts in our effort to promote cashless economy and compliment covid-19 prevention measures.

“This is the biggest deal for us and a game changer in the logistics and e-commerce services in Rwanda, we see this becoming a success because the government of Rwanda has laid for investors the infrastructure that is needed,” said Tony Adesina , the CEO of Safi Run Rwanda.

The application comes at a time when the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR) 2021 Financial Stability Committee (FSC) report showed a growth and deepening use of digital payments mainly driven by mobile financial services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, the FSC report showed that as banks continued to make more profits and growth in assets during the pandemic, the cashless economy witnessed a 47% growth in mobile banking, 20% growth in Mobile money payments and 90% growth in internet banking, as subscribers also grew by 10.7%, 12.3% and 35.4% respectively in each area.

New Jobs and Green Economy Benefits:

Based on its pilot phase that achieved over 30,000 deliveries and more than 26,000km covered in 2 quarters of 2021 while creating 65 jobs, Safi Run said it is eyeing fleet expansion by the end of the first quarter of 2022 with an additional 80 green jobs created by end of 2022 second quarter.

In addition, as an eco-friendly mobility solutions provider with a 100% electric fleet, the business is committed to climate change mitigation and de-carbonization as a key component of its business model.

“By the end of the second quarter of 2022, SAFIRUN’s fleet of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-vans would have saved over 2.62 metric tons of carbon footprints” SafiRun said in a statement.