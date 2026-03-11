How Bank of Kigali’s Open API Is Powering Rwanda’s Fintech Collaboration

KIGALI – Rwanda’s financial technology ecosystem finds itself in a new energized phase of shared digital infrastructure with the introduction of the new BK Open API, a digital platform designed to connect banks, fintech innovators and financial institutions.

The platform, unveiled during the Inclusive Fintech Forum 2026 in Kigali, aims to connect banks, startups and financial institutions, spearheading the future of financial inclusion and digital finance across the country.

According to Bank of Kigali Chief Executive Officer Dr. Diane Karusisi, the platform reflects a shift toward open collaboration in financial services.

“This is an era where we have a lot of collaborations. We aim to unify the silos so that people do not have to move from one system to another while making transactions,” she said.

Through the open API, fintech developers can directly integrate their products with the bank’s systems, enabling services such as payments, credit access and secure data exchange to operate seamlessly across platforms.

Karusisi explained that fintech innovators no longer need lengthy processes to connect with the bank’s infrastructure.

“Instead of coming physically to the bank to streamline payments, fintech investors can simply go to the website and access a special API that acts as a bridge between the bank and the public. We have also created sample environments for fintechs to test their solutions,” she said.

Building an Ecosystem of Financial Innovation

Bank of Kigali says the API platform is designed to enable a wider network of partners, including digitized SACCOs, microfinance institutions and technology companies, to participate in Rwanda’s expanding digital economy.

The bank conducts due diligence on potential partners, ensuring companies meet standards such as data protection mechanisms and internal governance structures before they are integrated into the system.

Karusisi emphasized that open banking is less about competition and more about expanding opportunities for innovation.

“We understand we cannot build the best solutions alone. There are many innovators developing solutions out there and we want to collaborate so their work becomes accessible to the wider public,” she said.

Fintechs Unlock New Opportunities

For fintech companies, access to banking infrastructure is often a critical barrier to growth. The new platform is expected to significantly lower those barriers.

One such company is Fixa, a technology-driven workforce and financial empowerment platform that helps businesses manage and pay large numbers of blue-collar workers.

Speaking at the forum, Fixa Chief Product Officer Tafar Makaza said collaboration between banks and fintech firms is essential for building inclusive financial services.

“The last four years have been spent building a payment platform for large employers in sectors like construction, mining, agriculture and manufacturing. We act as a distribution channel for partners like banks and other financial service companies,” Makaza said.

Founded in 2021, Fixa has grown rapidly, processing over $3.5 million in wages for more than 5,000 workers while connecting over 500,000 shifts through its workforce management platform. By 2024, the company had on boarded more than 13,000 workers and connected over one million shifts.

Makaza said deeper integration with financial institutions will accelerate such growth.

“It’s teamwork because there are things that banks can do and others they cannot. Before this integration we had limited payment options, but this has unlocked collaboration on many fronts in the long run,” he said.

As Rwanda strengthens its reputation as a regional fintech hub, initiatives like Bank of Kigali’s open API are expected to connect innovators, expand financial services and accelerate digital inclusion across the economy.

