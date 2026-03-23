Amin Miramago Appointed The CEO of Rwanda Private Sector Federation

The Private Sector Federation (PSF) has appointed Amin Miramago as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Stephen Ruzibiza, who has led the business body since 2015.

Miramago takes over at a time when Rwanda is positioning itself as a regional hub for investment and innovation. He brings experience in private sector development, trade facilitation and institutional leadership, having held senior roles in both public and private institutions. His work has focused on policy implementation, enterprise development and initiatives to improve the business environment.

His appointment is expected to inject fresh momentum into PSF’s mandate to advocate for private sector interests, support entrepreneurship and enhance Rwanda’s competitiveness in regional and global markets, in line with national strategies for private sector-led growth.

Ruzibiza leaves after a decade marked by the expansion and institutional strengthening of PSF. During his tenure, he deepened engagement between the private sector and government, promoted investment opportunities and supported small and medium-sized enterprises. PSF also expanded its role in trade promotion, business development services and regional integration within the East African Community.

His leadership coincided with a period of sustained economic reform, helping position PSF as a key partner in national development and strengthening Rwanda’s standing as a business-friendly destination.

The transition comes as PSF continues to play a central role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory, with expectations that Miramago will build on existing gains while steering the federation into its next phase of growth.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today