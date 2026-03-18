BK Capital Backs Goodlife Pharmacy Expansion in Rwanda

KIGALI — BK Capital, Rwanda’s leading investment bank, announced the first deployment from its newly established BKC Africa Private Debt Fund: a private debt financing package extended to Goodlife Health and Beauty Limited, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pharmacy chain.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed—a common practice in private debt transactions—it marks a milestone for both parties and reflects growing confidence in Rwanda’s private-sector healthcare ecosystem.

Founded and led by American-born CEO Grant M. Beyers, Goodlife opened its flagship pharmacy in October 2022.

In less than four years, it has expanded to 16 locations nationwide, serving over 100,000 customers each month.

The chain provides not only reliable medicines but also professional consultations, wellness products, and partnerships with key institutions, including the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Medical Supplies, Kibagabaga Hospital, and Legacy Clinics.

“This investment will enable us to scale our reach, strengthen our supply chain, and continue providing high-quality pharmaceutical services to hospitals and communities across the country,” Beyers said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Théogène Uwimpuhwe, acting managing director of BK Capital, described Goodlife as “one of the first world-class pharmacy chains in Rwanda” and highlighted the fund’s role in supporting the chain’s next growth phase, improving access to quality healthcare and medicines for all Rwandans.

BK Capital, a subsidiary of the publicly listed BK Group Plc and licensed by the Capital Market Authority, oversees more than 164 billion Rwandan francs (roughly $120 million at current exchange rates) in assets under management.

The BKC Africa Private Debt Fund provides tailored short- to medium-term financing to small and medium-sized enterprises and corporates with strong financial profiles—precisely the profile Goodlife has built through rapid, disciplined expansion.

The transaction benefited from advisory support by Daniel Cremer and Cremer Consult & Capital, as well as legal counsel from Bennani & Associés, led by Ian M., ensuring a smooth closing.

Rwanda’s healthcare sector has historically relied heavily on public provision and donor support, but private players like Goodlife are increasingly filling critical gaps, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where demand for consistent, high-quality pharmaceuticals is surging amid population growth and rising incomes.

The country’s Vision 2050 plan prioritizes universal health coverage, and private capital is playing a growing role in helping achieve that goal.

While the exact size of the financing remains undisclosed, the deal reflects broader trends: both international and local investors are betting on scalable African businesses in essential services, especially healthcare.

For Goodlife, the capital arrives at a pivotal moment, positioning the chain to potentially double or triple its footprint in the coming years and further cement its role as a trusted link in Rwanda’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

As one Kigali resident who frequents a Goodlife outlet put it, the chain has become “more than just a pharmacy—it’s where you go when you need something reliable, fast.” With this new backing, that reliability may soon reach even more corners of the country.

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