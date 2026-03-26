Kenya’s NCBA Bank Making as Much Money in Rwanda as in Tanzania

Kenya’s banking giant NCBA Group is making nearly the same amount of money in Rwanda as it is in Tanzania, despite the huge difference in the size of the two countries.

According to the bank’s latest financial data, its Rwandan subsidiary, NCBA Bank Rwanda, generated about KES 2.5 billion in total income — roughly USD 19.8 million or about Rwf 23.3 billion.

Meanwhile, NCBA Tanzania brought in KES 2.7 billion, which is approximately USD 21.4 million or around Rwf 25.1 billion.

This means Rwanda contributed about 3.9 percent to the group’s total revenue, while Tanzania contributed 4.0 percent, making their performance almost identical.

What makes this striking is the difference between the two markets. Rwanda is a small country, covering just over 26,000 square kilometres, while Tanzania is about 36 times larger.

Tanzania’s economy is also much bigger, estimated at around 78 to 87 billion dollars, compared to Rwanda’s roughly 14 to 15 billion dollars.

In terms of population, Tanzania has more than 70 million people, while Rwanda has around 14 to 15 million.

Even with these differences, NCBA is earning almost the same revenue from both countries.

Kenya remains the bank’s main market by far. NCBA Kenya generated KES 59.9 billion, which is about USD 475 million or roughly Rwf 535 billion, accounting for more than 80 percent of the group’s total income of KES 73.3 billion (around USD 581 million or Rwf 655 billion).

The close performance between Rwanda and Tanzania suggests that Rwanda’s smaller market is operating more efficiently.

Analysts point to better returns and tighter cost control in Rwanda, allowing the bank to earn strong revenue despite the country’s size.

This reflects a broader trend in the region, where success is not only determined by how big a market is, but by how well a bank operates within it.

Rwanda’s improving business environment, combined with focused banking strategies, appears to be helping it match the performance of a much larger economy.

As regional integration deepens within the East African Community, banks like NCBA are showing that smaller markets can deliver strong results when efficiency and execution are right.

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