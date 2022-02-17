Rayon Sports Back In Top 4

Rayon Sports has bounced back in top four as well as in tittle race after today’s victory against Western based Rutsiro FC.

Tonight the Blues sits on 4th position with 29 points and 8 points behind APR, the table leader.

Rayon Sports scored early in the 18th minute through their new signing striker Mussa Essenu who recently joined Gikundiro from Bul FC.

The team registered the leading goal from a good combination between their center players like Iranzi Jean Claude who gave the assist to Musa Essenu.

In the 36th minute Rutsiro tried to score equalizer through a fault from Rayon Sports center defender Niyigena Clement, but Bugingo Samson from Rutsiro side threw the ball away of Adolphe’s goal.

The second half started with Rayon Sports even intense attacks. Both teams got several opportunities but nothing changed.

After this goal, coach Paixão Santos made some changes as he brought in Mujyanama Fidel, Maxime Sekamana and Rudasingwa Prince to trigger even much more positive results but the score did not change.

Meanwhile, in other games of Rwanda Premier League second round day 17, APR FC was defeated by Musanze 0-1 while Kiyovu Sports revenged to AS Kigali a.k.a The Citizen by one goal null.

Kiyovu Sports continues the winning streak as they close points gap between them and leaders APR FC with now only two points difference.

Day 17 Full results

Wednesday, 16-02-2022

Marines FC 1-2 Gorilla FC

Gasogi United FC 0-1 Mukura VS&L

Etoile de L’Est FC 1-1 Gicumbi FC

Musanze FC1-0 APR FC

Kiyovu SC 1-0 AS Kigali

Thursday, 17-02-2022

Espoir FC 2-0 Police FC

Etincelles FC 0-0 Bugesera FC

Rayon Sports FC 1-0 Rutsiro FC

Table standing Standings top 7:

1.APR FC 37 Pts

2.Kiyovu Sport 35 Pts

3.Mukura 29 Pts

4. Rayon Sports 29 Pts

5. AS Kigali 27 Pts

6. Musanze FC 27pts

7. Police FC 26pts