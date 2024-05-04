BAL: APR Basketball Club Win A Crucial Game Against US Monastir

APR Basketball Club, who were not favored before kickoff have introduced themselves in the Africa Basketball League tonight at the Dakar Arena by defeating US Monastir 89-84.

This victory secured three points for their first game which means a lot to APR Basketball Club.

Alex Olenga Mphoyo and Adonis Filer were instrumental in APR’s victory, scoring a combined 39 points, while new player Obadiah Noel demonstrated his skills with a crucial three-pointer that sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, APR Basketball Club continued to excel, ultimately leaving US Monastir with no choice but to accept defeat.

Obadiah Noel scored 24 points throughout the game, earning the adoration of the fans who started chanting his name.

Noel’s performance confirmed his reputation, as one of NBA players who feature in NBA G-League.

This is APR ’s first appearance in the BAL which was introduced in 2019, with the competition officially starting in 2021.

On Sunday, APR Basketball Club will face Rivers Hoopers from Nigeria, which is expected to be a challenging match, while AS Douanes will take on US Monastir.

APR Basketball Club’s victory is a significant boost as they aim to win their games and secure qualification for the playoff games later this month in Kigali, Rwanda.

APR is the third club from Rwanda to compete in the Africa Basketball League, following the Patriots, who reached the semifinals in 2021, and REG Basketball, which has represented the country twice in this tournament.