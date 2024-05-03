NST2 Elaboration Takes Center Stage at the Development Partners Retreat

Senior government officials, representatives from bilateral and multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector convened today for the 20th Development Partners Retreat (DPR) in Rubavu District.

Themed “Thinking and Working Together towards NST2,” the two-day retreat will reflect on key achievements of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) realized over a period of numerous challenges including; the COVID-19 pandemic, periods of heightened global inflation, geopolitical conflicts and climate-related shocks.

The primary focus will be the elaboration of the second generation of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2). Discussions will revolve around identifying transformative strategies on key issues of; poverty alleviation and resilience, job creation and youth employment, as well as human capital development. This will pave the way for alignment of Development Partners’ technical and financial contributions to the NST2 priorities.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning who serves as the chair of the Development Partners Retreat in his opening remarks, stated; ” NST2 will require more partnership and innovation in how we mobilize and utilize resources, both domestic and external resources, to achieve our goals. This retreat is therefore an opportunity to generate new ideas to accelerate our socio-economic transformation during the next 5 years.

Speaking on behalf of the Development Partners co-chairs, Ms. Aissa Toure Sarr, African Development Bank Country Manager, remarked, “Honest discussions on NST2 elaboration will delve deeper into Rwanda’s development trajectory, seeking solutions for a greener, inclusive, equitable, and resilient economy through transformative approaches.”

Development Partners commended Rwanda’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, recognizing the country’s resilience and continued socio-economic progress amidst both global and domestic challenges. They pledged continued support and partnership in alignment with Rwanda’s national development agenda.

Traditionally, the DPR provides a framework for mutual accountability and candid discussion on development cooperation with a view to enhancing its effectiveness and impact.