RRA Extends Deadline For Declaration, Payment Of Trading License, Rental Income Tax

Rwanda Revenue Authority(RRA) has extended the deadline for paying property tax, rental income tax for the year 2021, and trading license for the year 2022 to F.ebruary 15.

Initially, the property and rental income tax assessed by a taxpayer themselves is paid to the tax administration not later than 31st January every year, according to RRA.

The tax regulatory body says the extension was caused by low rate turn up of the taxpayers, which led to the payment system slowness, making it difficult for timely filing and payment.

“The tax administration urges all concerned taxpayers to file and make payments of the said taxes before the deadline to avoid applicable penalties,” the Statement reads.

The extension of deadline for taxes due was announced in a circular issued by the Commissioner General of RRA, Pascal Bizimana Ruganintwali on January 31, 2022.

“This 3004-toll free number is available for taxpayers to call in case they face any difficulties,” the Statement also reads.

Last year, the deadline for payment of property and rental income taxes were also extended to February 28, 2021, following RRA drive to support business for economic resilience as they were struggling during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

In the fiscal year for 2021/2022 revenues, RRA said it had exceeded revenue collection targets by over Rwf 60.1 billion, with revenue performance at 103.8%.

The total tax and non-tax revenues collected was Rwf1,654.5 billion compared to the targeted Rwf1,594.3 billion, According to RRA.