The BAL Returns: REG Drawn Alongside US Monastir  in Sahara Conference

February 09, 2022

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) have been drawn in the same conference with last year’s runners-up  US Monastir  ahead of the new Basketball Africa League season which tips off on March 5.

The BAL yesterday announced 12 teams which will be vying for the continental glory as the NBA-branded league returns for its second season.

The 12 teams, which include defending BAL Champion Zamalek (Egypt) and four other teams returning from the inaugural BAL season in 2021, were divided into two conferences – the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference.

Rwanda’s representative, REG, have been drawn in the Sahara Conference alongside last year’s finalists US Monastir (Tunisia), AS Sale (Morocco),DUC (Senegal) Clube Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique) and S.L.A.C. (Guinea)

The  Nile Conference includes defending champions Zamalek BC Espoir Fukash (DRC),Cape Town Tigers (South Africa),Cobra Sport (South Sudan) F.A.P. (Cameroon) and Petro de Luanda (Angola).

Six teams including reigning BAL champion Zamalek, Angola Petro de Luanda, Morocco AS Sale, Rwanda’s Rwanda Energy Group, Senegal Dakar Université Club and Tunisia US Monastir qualified by winning their respective national leagues while the remaining secured their tickets through the Road to BAL qualifying tournaments.

In total, 38 games will be played across three cities with Dakar hosting the Sahara Conference from March 5-15 before the Nile Conference’s group phase takes place April 9-19 in Cairo. Rwanda’s Kigali will host the finals for the second time in row, from May 21-28.

Last May, Zamalek edged out US Monastir to win the inaugural BAL title at Kigali Arena.

Full schedule

DATE DAY HOME AWAY GROUP LOCAL TIME ET
SAHARA CONFERENCE
3/5/2022 Saturday DUC S.L.A.C G1 5:30pm 12:30pm
3/6/2022 Sunday REG AS Salé G2 2:00pm 9:00am
3/6/2022 Sunday US Monastir CFV – Beira G3 5:30pm 12:30pm
3/8/2022 Tuesday S.L.A.C US Monastir G4 5:30pm 12:30pm
3/8/2022 Tuesday CFV – Beira DUC G5 9:00pm 4:00pm
3/9/2022 Wednesday REG S.L.A.C G6 5:30pm 12:30pm
3/9/2022 Wednesday AS Salé CFV – Beira G7 9:00pm 4:00pm
3/11/2022 Friday AS Salé US Monastir G8 5:30pm 12:30pm
3/11/2022 Friday DUC REG G9 9:00pm 4:00pm
3/12/2022 Saturday S.L.A.C CFV – Beira G10 2:00pm 9:00am
3/12/2022 Saturday US Monastir DUC G11 5:30pm 12:30pm
3/14/2022 Monday REG US Monastir G12 5:30pm 1:30pm
3/14/2022 Monday AS Salé S.L.A.C G13 9:00pm 5:00pm
3/15/2022 Tuesday CFV – Beira REG G14 5:30pm 1:30pm
3/15/2022 Tuesday DUC AS Salé G15 9:00pm 5:00pm
NILE CONFERENCE
4/9/2022 Saturday Zamalek Cobra Sport G16 8:00pm 2:00pm
4/10/2022 Sunday F.A.P Espoir Fukash G17 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/10/2022 Sunday Cape Town Petro de Luanda G18 10:00pm 4:00pm
4/12/2022 Tuesday Petro de Luanda Cobra Sport G19 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/12/2022 Tuesday Cape Town Zamalek G20 10:00pm 4:00pm
4/13/2022 Wednesday Cobra Sport Espoir Fukash G21 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/13/2022 Wednesday F.A.P Cape Town G22 10:00pm 4:00pm
4/15/2022 Friday Cobra Sport Cape Town G23 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/15/2022 Friday Zamalek Petro de Luanda G24 10:00pm 4:00pm
4/16/2022 Saturday Petro de Luanda F.A.P G25 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/16/2022 Saturday Espoir Fukash Zamalek G26 10:00pm 4:00pm
4/18/2022 Monday Petro de Luanda Espoir Fukash G27 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/18/2022 Monday F.A.P Cobra Sport G28 10:00pm 4:00pm
4/19/2022 Tuesday Espoir Fukash Cape Town G29 6:30pm 12:30pm
4/19/2022 Tuesday Zamalek F.A.P G30 10:00pm 4:00pm
PLAYOFFS
QUARTER-FINALS
5/21/2022 Saturday Seed 1 Sahara Seed 4 Nile G31 1:30pm 7:30am
5/21/2022 Saturday Seed 2 Nile Seed 3 Sahara G32 6:00pm 12:00pm
5/22/2022 Sunday Seed 1 Nile Seed 4 Sahara G33 1:30pm 7:30am
5/22/2022 Sunday Seed 2 Sahara Seed 3 Nile G34 6:00pm 12:00pm
SEMIFINALS
5/25/2022 Wednesday W31 W32 G35* 6:00pm 12:00pm
5/25/2022 Wednesday W33 W34 G36* 9:30pm 3:30pm
THIRD PLACE
5/27/2022 Friday L35 L36 G37* 6:00pm 12:00pm
CHAMPIONSHIP
5/28/2022 Saturday W35 W36 G38* 6:00pm 12:00pm

 

