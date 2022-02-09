Rwanda, Mozambique Forces Secure The West of Palma District

Joint offensive operations conducted by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces in the areas of Pundanhar and Nhica do Ruvuma aimed at flushing out remnants of terrorist insurgents have been reported as successful.

The Forces- Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) launched the operations in the last two days securing the two areas which are located West of Palma District, 55 KMs away from Palma Town; which are known for large cassava farms.

The areas had been recently occupied by terrorists as temporary hideouts as they sought to undertake operations to retake the territories lost during the initial Joint offensive operations conducted last year 2021.

SADC Forces were also alerted to support in blocking the enemy fleeing towards their area of responsibility.

The Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana visited the troops in Pundanhar shortly after the Joint Forces secured the area.

In his remarks, Kabandana congratulated the Joint Forces and emphasized the need to maintain vigilance, discipline and high level of force protection in order to successfully accomplish their mission with minimal casualties.

The flush out of the insurgents follows another milestone seen last week in Palma district where schools finally reopened after two years of closing due insecurity concerns.

The Mayor of Palma, Joao Agustinho Buchili has thanked the joint Rwanda and Mozambique Security Forces for restoring peace in the region.

In July last year, the Government of Rwanda, at the request of Mozambique, deployed 1,000-person contingent of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) to restore peace in the Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, which had spent two years under terrorism and insecurity attacks.