End of Second Term: Boarding Students Start To Travel Back Home

The second term for academic year 2021/2022 has closed with boarding students going back homes.

They started heading home on March 28, starting with city of Kigali. Also, students from Huye, Nyaruguru, Southern Province, Ngororero district −Western Province are going back today.

Other boarding students going back today are from Musanze district, Northern province and Rwamagana and Kayonza districts from the Eastern Province.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 29, boarding students from Muhanga and Gisagara districts, Southern Province, Burera district, North, Rubavu and Nyabihu, Western Province, Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts, Eastern Province will travel back home.

On Wednesday 30th, boarding students from Nyamagabe and Ruhango districts, Southern Province, Rulindo and Gakenke, Northern Province, Karongi and Rutsiro, Western Province, and Busegera will also follow suit.

On the last day of traveling back home, March 31st boarding students from Kamonyi and Nyanza, Southern province, Gicumbi, northern Province, Nyamasheke and Rusizi, Western Province, and Ngoma and Kirehe district, Eastern Province will also travel back home.

Education officials instructed head teachers to respect the go back schedule for students, booking buses earlier before the closing day.

Students boards in their full uniforms for follow up during this special transport back home and parents understand that holidays, despite coinciding Kwibuka-commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against is no time to relax.

“Going for holidays does not mean putting down completely; it’s a good time to check weak venues and bridge the gaps academically,” Fred Kagina, Head teacher of Kambyeyi Primary school said.

The second term for the academic year 2021/2022 started on 10th January and will officially close on 31 March 2022, according to the academic calendar from the Ministry of Education.

The holiday will span from April 1 to April 17.

The third term will kick off on April 18, and will go through July, 5.