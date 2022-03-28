All Set for EAC Heads of State Summit. What is At Stake?

The admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into the East African Community (EAC) will take centre stage when the Heads of State convene for the 19th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State, set to take place virtually, on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022 from 11:00am EAC Time.

“The Summit is expected to consider the report of the Council Of Ministers on the negotiations between the East African Community (EAC) and the Democratic Republic Of the Congo (DRC) on admission Of DRC into the EAC,” EAC announced.

The Extra-Ordinary Summit, which will be streamed live on the EAC website – www.eac.int alongside other EAC social media platforms, is expected to touch a number issues facing the region, ranging from trade, movement of people and goods, and full restoration of cross-border movement as the Covid-19 subsides.

The Summit is preceded by the 48th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers, which took place on Friday, 25th March, 2022 to consider the provisional agenda and programme of the 19th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State on Admission of the DRC into the EAC.

The summit, which is themed “Deepening integration, Widening cooperation’, comes at a time when regional integration efforts were set back by the Covid-19 pandemic while bilateral relations between partner states are not at their very best.