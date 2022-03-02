RDB Fines Hilltop Hotel Over Poor Services During Tour du Rwanda

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has fined the Remera-based Hilltop Hotel over the poor services it rendered during the recently conclude Tour du Rwanda 2022. The hotel served as an accommodation facility for the riders and technical officials during the race.

The government agency which regulates the hospitality and service industries announced on Twitter after it emerged that it offered poor services to clients during the 14th edition of the annual cycling competition.

“Following reports of poor service delivery by Hotel Hilltop and Country Club during the just concluded Tour du Rwanda, Rwanda Development Board would like to inform the general public that the establishment has been fined Rwf300,000 and issued a warning,”

“RDB reminds all tourism and hospitality establishments of their responsibility to provide excellent service to clients.” RDB tweeted.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Following reports of poor service delivery by Hotel Hilltop and Country Club during the just concluded Tour du Rwanda, Rwanda Development Board would like to inform the general public that the establishment has been fined Rwf 300,000 and issued a warning. pic.twitter.com/auvOx6TnzH — Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) March 1, 2022

The RDB decision drew mixed reactions, with many of the social media users stating that the services at the hotel deteriorated over the years, while others said that fining hospitality facilities which are yet to fully recover from the impact of Covid-19 is counterproductive. Others argued that the fine was small considering the negative image it created for the country during one of the most popular cycling races on the continent.

“Fined 300, 000Rwf when income was 30, 000, 000 Rwf is that a problem to them ? I can be fined for such fine with no hindrance to the business when I really I know I will get 30M , first tell us how much earned and then we make comments,” argued Venuste Kagabo.