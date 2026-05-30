KIGALI — Paris Saint-Germain may have lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday night, but for Rwanda, the outcome represented something far bigger than the result on the pitch.

As millions of football fans around the world tuned in to watch Europe’s biggest club football spectacle, one message stood out throughout the occasion: Visit Rwanda.

Long before the final whistle, Rwanda had already secured a unique victory. For the first time in Champions League history, two clubs partnered with the same national tourism brand faced each other in the final, placing Rwanda at the centre of one of the most-watched sporting events on the planet.

The trophy may have headed to Paris, but the global spotlight shone brightly on Rwanda.

Arsenal’s Dream Start Ends in Heartbreak

For Arsenal, the final offered an opportunity to end a long wait for European football’s ultimate prize.

Mikel Arteta’s side began confidently, matching PSG’s intensity and ambition from the opening minutes. Their bright start was rewarded early when Kai Havertz found the back of the net to hand the Gunners a deserved lead and ignite celebrations among Arsenal supporters around the world.

The North London club defended resolutely for much of the first half, frustrating a PSG side packed with attacking talent. Despite sustained pressure from the French champions, Arsenal went into the break with their advantage intact and hopes of a historic triumph growing stronger.

PSG, however, emerged from the interval with renewed urgency.

The French side gradually tightened its grip on the match, dominating possession and pinning Arsenal deep inside their own half. Their persistence eventually paid off in the 75th minute when Ousmane Dembélé converted from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the box.

The equaliser shifted momentum decisively in PSG’s favour, but Arsenal held on through extra time, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout.

There, PSG kept their composure to claim the European crown, leaving Arsenal once again to reflect on what might have been.

Football Fever Grips Rwanda

Across Rwanda, the final generated enormous excitement.

From Kigali’s football viewing centres and sports bars to video halls and homes across the country, supporters gathered in large numbers to witness the showdown.

In neighbourhoods such as Nyamirambo and Remera, as well as towns and districts including Huye, Nyagatare, Gakenke and Rubavu, the atmosphere mirrored that of a major international tournament.

As the match headed into penalties, tension reached its peak. Many supporters could barely watch, while others stepped away from screens as the decisive moments unfolded.

For Arsenal fans, the eventual outcome brought disappointment. Yet amid the heartbreak, many found consolation in a different achievement that transcended the match itself.

A Landmark Moment for Visit Rwanda

The significance of the final extended well beyond football.

Following the match, President Paul Kagame took to social media to share his thoughts on the historic encounter, celebrating the unique success of the country’s sports tourism strategy.

“Congratulations to our #VisitRwanda partner Paris Saint-Germain on their well-deserved UEFA Champions League title and on being crowned champions for the second consecutive year,” President Kagame stated. Demonstrating his well-known fondness for the North London club, he added, “Congratulations as well to Arsenal on reaching the final and fighting with determination until the very end. Both clubs have made their supporters proud, but tonight, PSG proved to be the better team!”

The President’s message perfectly captured the dual pride felt across the nation. While the footballing rivalry delivered high drama on the pitch, the overarching sentiment remained one of mutual triumph for the country’s strategic global partnerships, solidifying Rwanda’s footprint in the elite echelons of international sports marketing.

Both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are among Rwanda’s most prominent sports partnership platforms through the Visit Rwanda campaign, which has become one of the country’s most visible international branding initiatives.

The appearance of both clubs in the Champions League final guaranteed that Rwanda would enjoy unprecedented visibility on football’s grandest club stage, regardless of which team emerged victorious.

Since launching its sports partnership strategy, Rwanda has used football and other global sporting platforms to promote tourism, attract investment and strengthen its international profile.

Saturday’s final represented a milestone in that journey.

With two Visit Rwanda partners competing for European football’s biggest prize, Rwanda found itself woven into the story of the night before a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions.

As celebrations erupted in Paris and Arsenal supporters reflected on another painful near miss, many Rwandans viewed the occasion through a different lens.

The Champions League trophy belongs to PSG.

But in terms of global visibility, brand exposure and international recognition, Rwanda emerged as one of the evening’s biggest winners.

Visited 19 times, 12 visit(s) today