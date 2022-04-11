All Passengers Who Survived Kamonyi Accident Discharged

Rwanda National Police says thirty-two (32) people who were injured in a horrific accident last week have been discharged and no death has been recorded.

It occurred at Kigali-Huye highway in Kamonyi district, Southern Province on April 8 after a truck driver failed to apply brakes, and hit nine cars, injuring all the thirty-two people.

According to the Rwanda National Police, the truck with registered number RAD965X was coming from Muhanga district, Southern Province heading to Kigali city, and attempted to overtake other vehicles but failed to apply breaks, hitting the rest of the cars on the road.

After the accident, some of the injured people were rushed to Kamonyi and Gacurabwenge health centers while those with serious injuries were taken to Remera-Rukoma and Nyarugenge district hospitals.

“All injured passenger who had been taken to these hospitals have now been discharged. No death has been recorded,” Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, Police Spokesperson told the media.

Yesterday, Dr. Deborah Abimana, the Director-General of Nyarugenge District hospital said that severe injuries were treated and there were no serious issues.

Kigali-Huye highway is becoming a worrying hotspot following a couple of accidents that have claimed people’s lives.

In February 2020, at least seven people lost their lives after a truck carrying logs lost its lane and collided with a coaster carrying passengers.

The accident took place at around 6:00 am and it also involved a Toyota pick-up that was hit by the coaster after the collision.

Then, Chief Inspector of Police Sylvestre Twajamahoro, the Southern Province Police Spokesperson told the media that besides seven people who immediately passed on, two others were in critical condition.

The following year, a teacher identified as Callixte Sebanani, 29, died in an accident involving a truck that swerved off the road.

The incident took place on 19th October 2021 in Nyarusange village, Karengera cell, Musambira sector in Kamonyi district.

In January this year, a car accident killed one person when a bus collided with a motorcycle on the Kigali-Bishenyi road.

However, according to the Rwanda National Police figures indicate that fatal road accidents reduced by 30% last year compared to 2019.

Rwanda National Police says the road accidents decreased from 1,467 in 2019 to 1,024 in 2021. The reduction has been attributed to the speed cameras and other safety measures including the “Gerayo Amahoro” campaign, or reach safely, which is aimed at reducing road accidents across the country.