Archbishop Mbanda Elected Head Of Rwanda Inter-Religious Council

The Archbishop of Anglican Church of Rwanda Archbishop, Dr. Laurent Mbanda has been elected to head the Rwanda inter-Religious Council (RIC) replacing Bishop Filipo Rukamba of the Catholic Diocese of Butare.

Mbanda comes into office at a time when the government is revamping regulations and guidelines for all religious denominations requiring them to meet set standards of establishing and managing places of worship among others.

Bishop Mbanda will be assisted by Rwanda’s Mufti, Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya, as the First Vice President and alongside two Second Vice Presidents- Bishop Samuel Kayinamura from the Free Methodist Church of Rwanda and Bishop Dr. Fidel Masengo of Foursquare Gospel Church.

Mbanda will be advised by Mgr Papias Musengamana of the Catholic Diocese of Byumba, Dr. Charles Mugisha and Bishop Dr. Gahungu Bunini.