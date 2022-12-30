Buses Collision Kills Five on Kigali-Kampala Highway

A tragic accident has killed at least five people on Kampala – Kigali highway.

The fatality occurred after a bus driver from Modern coach company drove on the wrong side and collided with another bus from Rwanda’s public transport company Volcano Express in Ntungamo district, Western Uganda early Friday morning.

Both drivers, their co-drivers and a Trinity driver who had requested for a ride died on spot, according to Olivier Mugabo, CEO of Volcano Express.

“The driver for the Modern bus drove the wrong way and crashed into the Volcano bus. The accident happened early in the morning, our bus was coming from Kampala heading to Kigali,” Mugabo said.

Mugabo added that passengers sustained minor injuries and were receiving medication in Ntungamo hospital.

Ugandan police says that the accident occurred at 5am, and was caused by poor lighting.