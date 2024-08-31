Rwanda Joins Turkey To Celebrate the 102th Turkiye Victory Day

The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Rwanda, Aslan Alper Yuksel has reiterated the dedication and discipline of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and said that this has contributed to defence and peace building efforts.

“The dedication and discipline of the Rwanda Defence Force, the dialogue and partnership between Turkish and Rwandan military authorities and the cooperation in the field of defence industries also contribute to the overall bilateral relations,” Yuksel said.

Yuksel made the remarks during the celebration of the anniversary of the 102th Turkiye Victory Day (also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day)-an annual public holiday in Turkey to commemorate the decisive victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar, on 30 August 1922.

The celebration was held across Turkey and its foreign diplomatic embassies this August 30, with the Turkish embassy in Kigali joining the rest of the world to mark the day.

Rwanda and Turkey enjoy a warm bilateral relationship in areas of defence, security, economy and cultural exchange among others, following the opening of embassies in 2013 & 2014 in Ankara and Kigali respectively.

On behalf of the Rwandan government, the RDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Ronald Rwivanga congratulated the Government of Turkiye for the Victory Day, and highlighted the fruitful collaboration between the two countries in various fields including defense and security.

Rwivanga also referred to the participation of Rwanda’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Mubarakh Muganga in the EFES-2024 exercise (a military based on peace support operations) that took place in Izmir-Turkiye and highlighted many ongoing activities in military and defence cooperation between Rwanda and Turkiye.

The Turkiye Victory Day (also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day) is an annual public holiday in Turkey commemorating the decisive victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar, on 30 August 1922.

On this important Turkish Day, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated his countrymen including those in foreign missions saying that it is one of the critical milestones in Turkish history.

“I congratulate the August 30 Victory Day of our beloved nation, our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, and our millions of citizens all over the world. I extend my most heartfelt gratitude to our guests at our missions abroad who share our joy on the Victory Day,” Erdoğan said in his official statement to Turkish media.