WASAC, Singapore’s National Water Agency Sign Partnership Agreement

Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) has signed a partnership agreement with Singapore’s PUB National Water Agency to exchange technical skills on water management systems and distribution in communities.

The partnership agreement coincided with Singapore’s International water week and was signed by Gisele Umuhumuza, acting Chief Executive Officer of WASAC, and Ng Joo Hee, Chief Executive Officer of PUB, Singapore’s national water agency on April 1 in Singapore.

Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) is a global platform for sharing and co-creating innovative water solutions. The event gathers stakeholders from the global water industry to share best practices, showcase the latest technologies, and tap into business opportunities.

Both institutions have the mandate of extending clean water to communities, despite the existing challenges including climate change, water pollution, population increase, and recurrent water price fluctuations.

The agreement aims at exchanging technological know-how, water quality, water channels management, and water quality inspection.

“We trust that skills and knowledge will be shared with Singapore National Water Agency. They are experienced in water distribution and management, and we shall benefit through that, especially in using the latest technologies,” Umuhumuza said.

“We shall give them a room to exchange skills and showcase their latest technology. The partnership also comes with benefits of attracting new investments in water industry.”