Peace Cup 2022: Kiyovu Sports, Mukura Out of Peace Cup

Marine FC have reached quarter finals of Peace Cup final after eliminating league giants Kiyovu Sports on a 2-2 aggregate score. The Rubavu based eliminates the greens from away goal after a loss 1-2 in the second leg of their round 8.

This followed the win of 0-1 of Kiyovu Sports in the first game played from Stade Umuganda last week.

Kiyovu sports dominated possession in large parts of the game and pressed hard to extend their lead but Marine Fc stood well organized especially in defensive zone.

Kiyovu Sports assistant captain Ally Mbogo put his team on top after only 39 minutes of the game before the equalizer from Hakizimana Félicien on 50th minute on the clock and Nshimirimana Gilbert on 87th.

Marine FC will meet either APR or Amagaju in the quaterfinals. The duo are due to play their round 8 second-leg on this Thursday 21st April.

APR FC secured the first win of 1 null in the first leg played at Nyagisenyi ground in Nyamagabe home of Amagaju.

On the other side, Mukura Victory Sports failed to defend their away goal as Etoile de l’Est advanced in the quarter finals of peace cup on a 1-2 win over Huye based and on aggregate of 2-2. Thus, Etoile de l’Est progressed on a way goal.

Apart from Marine Fc and Etoile de l’Est, Gasogi United also advanced to the quarter finals after securing their away win of 1-0 over Nyagatare based Sunrise FC which makes 1-2 aggregate.

Next games of 1/8 seconds leg

-Police Fc vs La Jeunesse FC

-Rayon Sports vs Musanze FC

-As Kigali VS Etincelles

-Bugesera vs Gicumbi

-APR vs Amagaju