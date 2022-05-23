Rwf 215Bn Nyabarongo II Hydro Power Plant Kicks Off

This weekend all roads led to Gakenke on the shore of Nyabugogo river for the launch of Nyabarongo II Hydro power construction project.

Estimated to cost Rwf 215 billion, funded through a loan by Chinese Exim Bank, the project is allegedly Rwanda’s biggest venture funded by Chinese Government.

The plant will cover 600 hectares from Rulindo, Gakenke and Kamonyi districts and upon completion in 56 months, will add 43.4 megawatts to the national grid.

WANG Jiaxin, the Commercial Attache of Chinese Embassy to Rwanda said the plant is the biggest project funded by his country in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the dam at this hydropower plant will also serve for irrigation in this agro pastoral area.

Upon construction of this plant, a 19,2 kilometer electricity line will be built to link the 43.5 megawatts to the national grid from Rulindo hydropower station.

To pave away for the construction of this facility, 973 families will be expropriated at a cost of Rwf 2.2 billion.

Rwanda’s electricity coverage stands at 78% against a target of universal coverage by 2024.