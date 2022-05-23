Rwanda Demands Investigation on DRC Forces Shelling on Rwandan Territory

The Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) has requested the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism(EJVM) to investigate cross-border shelling on Rwanda’s territory by Force Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo(FARDC).

The communique further reads that on Monday between 09hrs59 and 10hrs20, FARDC shelling hit Kinigi and Nyange Sectors in Musanze district which also borders Gahunga sector in Burera district injuring several civilians and damaging several properties.

“The situation in the area is normal and security assured. Those injured are receiving treatment and officials are assessing the extent of the damage. The RDF has requested urgent investigation by the regional EJVM and Rwandan authorities are also engaging DRC counterparts over the incident,” said Col. Ronald Rwivanga, military spokesperson.