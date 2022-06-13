Rwanda-DRC: African Union Calls for Dialogue

The African Union (AU) has called on Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to deescalate tensions and find a quick solution to the deteriorating security situation between the two countries.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) on Moussa Faki Mahamat in a statement on Monday said that the continental body backs dialogue between the two countries facilitate by Angolan President João Lourenço.

“The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat follows with concern the deterioration of the security situation between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo,”

“The Chairperson of the Commission calls for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence by any armed group and of any military activity presenting any threat to either of the Republic of Rwanda and the DRC.”

“The President of the Commission strongly encourages the two brotherly countries to resolve any differences through dialogue and fraternal consultation offered by the regional mechanisms, in particular those undertaken by H.E. João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, and President of the Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), as well as the Nairobi process.” the statement reads.

The AU call falls a similar call by the United Nations. The development comes at a time the M23 rebels on Monday captured the town of Bunagana in North Kivu, after pushing out government forces known as FARDC. The rebels are demanding for talks with the government.