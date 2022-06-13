Rwanda Says MONUSCO Taking Sides in DRC Situation Problematic

Rwanda says the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given a lee way to Congolese government forces FARDC to engage in cross-border provocations.

Reacting to a statement by the Spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary General on the crisis in eastern DRC, the Rwanda Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo said that the complicity of MONUSCO is enabling provocative actions from DRC government forces.

“The sovereignty of all countries is equal, whether it is Rwanda or DRC. When the DRC bombs Rwandan territory unprovoked, this is a serious matter that has consequences, and it has to stop once and for all,”

“The UN force, @MONUSCO, cannot be part of this aggression, or stand by and watch it happen as has been the case, otherwise they become complicit. This is an issue Rwanda has repeatedly raised,” Makolo tweeted.

The Government Spokesperson was reacting to a statement by the UNSG Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stating that the UN was concerned over the deteriorating security situation in eastern DR Congo, and the increase of attacks against civilians.

Makolo, who reiterated what the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Vincent Biruta, said on May 30 in regard to MONUSCO’s role, said that the UN peacekeeping force has contributed to the goings-on, including not acting on the involvement of the FDLR.

“By taking sides in this conflict, MONUSCO has contributed significantly to the intransigence of the DRC Government in cross-border shelling of Rwandan territory & in evading responsibility for its own internal issues,” Makolo said, adding that it is important that the UN has acknowledge the involvement of FDLR in the conflict.

“We also note that the @UN is finally is acknowledging the presence and actions of the FDLR in the DRC, and the resurgence of hate speech & public incitement,” Makolo said.

Rwanda has expressed concern over the increasing ethnic hate speech target Rwanda, bordering on genocide ideology.

Dujarric said the UN is concerned with the increase of attacks against civilians by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) and the M23 as well as the on-going presence of other foreign armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Red Tabara and the Forces Démocratique pour la libération de Rwanda (FDLR), which continue to pose a threat to regional stability.

“We call on all armed groups to immediately cease all forms of violence. We urge Congolese armed groups to participate unconditionally in the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS), and foreign armed groups to immediately disarm and return to their countries of origin.”

“We welcome and support ongoing national and regional political efforts to accompany the disarmament of armed groups, including by President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya through the Nairobi process.” The statement reads in part.

Dujarric added that the UN also welcomse the nomination of President João Lourenço of Angola by the African Union to defuse tensions between the two countries.

“The UN fully supports these political efforts,” he said, affirming that MONUSCO is backing up FARDC.

“We are deeply concerned about reports of increased hate speech in the country against some particular communities, including in the context of the M23’s resurgence. Hate speech must be confronted proactively.” the statement added.