Rwanda-DRC: Rwanda’s Defence & Security Guaranteed- RDF

Rwanda’s national army says the country’s security and territorial integrity are assured following several incidents of Congolese government forces, FARDC, firing shells across the border.

Following intense fighting between the M23 rebels and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government forces on Monday, which saw the former capture Bunagana town near the border with Uganda. About 150 FARDC soldiers fled to Uganda.

“Rwanda Defence Force would like to inform the general public that the defence and security of the Rwandan population, as well as Rwanda’s territorial integrity is assured, and that the RDF will continue to seek guarantees that cross-border attacks on Rwanda’s territory are stopped.” a brief RDF statement on the situation said on Tuesday morning.

Rwanda has categorically denied backing M23 rebels who on Monday said that they want talks with President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi’s government after capturing the strategic Bunagana town.

The United Nations and African Union (AU) have called for the de-escalation of tensions and for political dialogues between the two countries to avoid a full-scaled conflict. In a statement on Monday, the M23 maintained that they are not interested in war but talks with government which they accuse of reneging on a 2013 peace agreement.