The Facility Investing for Employment Launches A New Call for Proposals

Companies and other organisations can apply for co-financing grants worth up to 10 million euros per project.

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism for job creation, providing competitive grants to co-finance public and pri- vate projects in its eight partner countries in Africa. The Call for Proposals is launched on 1 June 2022 in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The Facility is part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Operating under the brand

Invest for Jobs, the Special Initiative aims to create good jobs and training opportunities and to improve working conditions in its partner countries.

Investing for Employment invites companies and public bodies to submit project proposals that contribute to sustainable job creation in the private sector. The Call for Proposals is seeking applica- tions for four types of projects:

Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (no revenues).

The Facility covers up to 90 % of the total investment costs.

Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (generating revenues).

The Facility covers up to 75 % of the total investment costs.

For-profit Projects with broader job creation impact.

The Facility covers up to 50 % of the total investment costs.

For-profit Projects with job creation impact.

The Facility covers up to 25 % of the total investment costs.

Grants range from 1 million to 10 million euros per project. The applicant is obliged to contribute own funds to complete the project finance. The level of co-financing depends on the type of project.

Potential applicants have until 30 June 2022 at 5 pm CEST, to submit concept notes. The Call for Proposals is open for all business sectors of the economy. Companies can apply individually or in a consortium with other entities from Africa and/or from the EU/EFTA region.

If you would like to know more about the application procedure and whether you are eligible, please consult the information on the following page:

https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-regional-call-for-proposals-june-2022

The Guidelines for Applicants and Key Information for this Call for Proposals are available in our

Download Centre:

https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-download-center

If you have any questions, please consult our FAQ section: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-faq

If you cannot find the information you need, please send an email to:

[email protected] until 22 June 2022 at 5 pm CEST.

A series of online meetings will be organised to present the objectives of the Facility, its conditions for submitting proposals, as well as the steps and modalities of participation. The webinars will take place on the following days: 8, 15, and 22 June 2022 (in English) and 9, 16, and 23 June 2022 (in French). All webinars start at 12:00 CEST.

To receive the link, please send an email to: cfp [email protected]

For more information about the Facility Investing for Employment:

https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/investing-for-employment

General information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative on Training and Job