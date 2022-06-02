CECAFA: Rwanda Loses to Uganda 

Uganda cranes have registered their first win in Cecafa senior women championship 2022 againts Rwanda’s She Amavubi after scoring 2 goals-null.

It took Fazila Ikwaput only 39 minutes on clock to register the leading goal before referee sent them to break.

In the second half She-Amavubi (Rwanda) tried to equalize but their plans were disturbed again by Uganda Cranes’ forward Fazila Ikwaput by netting the second goal on 49 minute of the game.

Rwanda head coach Rumumba Sostene tried to enter new ingredients in the pitch to strengthen the team by making two replacements.

He brought back Anne Marie Ibangarye to the benchs and replaved her by Alice Kalimba while Dorothee Mukeshimana handed over to Zawadi Usanase but his tactics did nothing in front of home team.

She-Amavubi are joined by host Uganda, Burundi, and Djibouti in Group A.

They will play the second game against Burundi on Friday June 3, 2022, before concluding the group stage round games versus Djibouti on Sunday June 5.