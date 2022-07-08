Rwanda-DRC: Kagame Speaks Out On Luanda Roadmap, Says He Won’t Engage in Loose War Talk

President Paul Kagame says Rwanda is still hopeful for a peaceful and amicable solution to resolve the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), under the mediation of President João Lourenço of Angola, but added that he will not be drawn into loose war talk.

The Head of State, speaking in an exclusive interview with France 24, two days after the meeting with his Congolese counterpart, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, in Angola, shed light on the outcomes of the ‘Luanda Roadmap’, point out that the cessation of hostilities which was agreed upon applied to all parties involved in fighting, not just M23.

He pointed out that the meeting in Luanda was a breakthrough in finding a solution and will deliver results.

“To begin with, I don’t think anyone is interested in tensions or conflicts or crises. So, it’s on that backdrop that I’m happy that we even agreed to meet,” President Kagame said, adding that they had a good discussion and looked forward to making progress.

Asked if he thinks DRC will follow through and act on what was agreed upon or it will be another meeting of talking, Kagame says he hopes and wants to see action towards resolving the situation.

“That’s what I want to see happen. We’re talking, which is good, but may not be good enough but it is what you need to start with. The fact that we talked, I think is good and you kind of build on that for tangible results,” President Kagame said, describing it as another step forward.

On the ceasefire

President Kagame also spoke about the ceasefire which was discussed in Angola, which did not hold, with fighting resuming within hours after the meeting. DRC accused M23 and Rwanda of not adhering to the Luanda Roadmap.

The Head of State pointed out that there are many factors that play into the de-escalation of tensions which must be addressed, rather than engaging in blame games and accusations.

“I don’t think we need to dwell on blame games. I don’t think the accusations are one way. They are general…maybe one would expect that. Much as we discussed and agreed on many things, it seems there are circumstances on the ground, where maybe people are not exactly in control of what happens,”

“So, putting in place instructions and making sure that they are adhered to might be a problem, maybe it takes time. Maybe it takes a few days, or a week and so on,” President Kagame said, adding that the most important thing is to commit at the top that these instructions are adhered to.

President Kagame however added that the issue of cessation of hostilities was miscommunicated.

“Let me just make a small correction, which I thought would have been obvious. In fighting, there are different parties involved, it’s not one party. So, talking about ceasefire refers to parties fighting. It is not M23. It is M23 and those they are fighting against. That is what it means,” he said, directly contradicting what was communicated by the Congolese Presidency.

More details to follow….