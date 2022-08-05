Jules Sentore Confirms European Tour for ‘Gakondo Yacu’ Concerts

Icyoyitungiye Jules Bonheur, popular singer known as Jules Sentore, who recently released a song called ‘Hinga’ announced that he is going to perform concerts in different countries of Europe. The concerts were codenamed “Gakondo yacu”.

So far the shows that have been confirmed will take place in four countries including Belgium, France, Germany and Poland.

The event is organized by Fusion Events in collaboration with his label Kwanda Music.

Fusion Events has invited artists such as Davis D to perform in Europe.

This show will feature Jules Sentore and Gateka Briane, who is famous for mixing music as Dj Briane. It will be from October 15, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

It should last at least 45 days. Jules Sentore says that the countries where he will perform may increase, based on ongoing discussions with the organizers. The artist will travel to these countries with his manager Patrick Rugira.

“These concerts are aimed at reviving Rwandan culture among the diaspora communities,” Sentore said.

Sentore says that he is going to perform in Europe while he has been working on his new album. It is an album that he says is carefully crafted by experts.

Jules Sentore has made a name for himself in traditional music with his singing skills.

He released his debut album in 2013 called “Muraho neza”. Some of his popular songs include ‘Umpe akanya’, ‘Kora akazi’, ‘Diarabi’, ‘Gakondo’ and many more.

He is one of the artists who have competed in major competitions in Rwandan music including Primus Guma Guma Super Stars and Salax Awards.